Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari holes 10-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Francesco Molinari makes birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 98th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Molinari's tee shot went 173 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
