Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 second, van Rooyen went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, van Rooyen's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.