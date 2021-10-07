-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Grillo hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Grillo hit his 120 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
Grillo his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 4 under for the round.
