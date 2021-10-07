In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 75th at 1 over; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Frittelli's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Frittelli's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.