Doug Ghim putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Doug Ghim got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Ghim's 129 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ghim had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
