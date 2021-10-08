-
Doc Redman shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Redman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Redman's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Redman's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
