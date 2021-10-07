-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Denny McCarthy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
