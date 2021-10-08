-
-
Davis Riley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Riley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Riley's his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-