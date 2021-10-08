-
Danny Willett shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 80th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 329 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Willett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Willett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
