Curtis Thompson putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Curtis Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Curtis Thompson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Curtis Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
