Corey Conners shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chad Ramey, Taylor Pendrith, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Conners's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Conners hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
