-
-
Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
-
-