-
-
Chesson Hadley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his round tied for 4th at 7 under with Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; and Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
Hadley hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 121 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadley to 7 under for the round.
-
-