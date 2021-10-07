-
Charley Hoffman shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Sungjae Im; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Hoffman's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.
Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 7 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 8 under for the round.
