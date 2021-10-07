  • Charley Hoffman shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Charley Hoffman meets with racing legend Mario Andretti, who takes him on an IndyCar drive around the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Charley Hoffman drives with race legend Mario Andretti

