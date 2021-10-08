-
Charles Howell III shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Howell III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Howell III's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
