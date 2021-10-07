-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Charley Hoffman, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Schwartzel's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
