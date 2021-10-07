Chad Ramey hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ramey had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ramey's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

Ramey tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ramey had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ramey hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Ramey hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ramey's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 8 under for the round.