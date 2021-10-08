-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, Ortiz's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Ortiz's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
