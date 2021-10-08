-
Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 247 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Villegas had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
