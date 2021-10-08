-
-
Cameron Young shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Young hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 343 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Young chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Young's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
-
-