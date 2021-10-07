-
Cameron Tringale shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Tringale got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Tringale hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
