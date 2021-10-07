-
-
Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cam Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Davis's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
-
-