-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even for the round.
Koepka hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
-
-