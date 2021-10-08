  • Brooks Koepka shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.