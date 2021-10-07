-
Bronson Burgoon putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Bronson Burgoon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Bronson Burgoon at 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Burgoon had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
