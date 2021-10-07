-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Garnett's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's tee shot went 178 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Garnett's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
