October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chad Ramey, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 3 under for the round.
