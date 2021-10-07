-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Charley Hoffman, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Harman's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Harman hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
