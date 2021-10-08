In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Gay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 60th at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Brian Gay's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gay chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gay's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Gay at 3 under for the round.