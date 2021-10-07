-
-
Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang, Nick Taylor, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Steele's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
-
-