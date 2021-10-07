-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sungjae Im and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 8 under; Charley Hoffman, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Snedeker hit his 99 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
