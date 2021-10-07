-
Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brandon Wu hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Brandon Wu to 2 over for the round.
Wu got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Wu's 145 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wu's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.
