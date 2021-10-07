-
Brandon Hagy shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hagy's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 6 under for the round.
