Bill Haas shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas drains 15-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Bill Haas makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Chesson Hadley, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Haas's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.
Haas tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 3 under for the round.
