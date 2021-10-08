-
-
Strong putting brings Anirban Lahiri a 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Sung Kang leads by two after eighteen at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang carded a 10-under 61, giving him a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Anirban Lahiri had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lahiri hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Lahiri chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lahiri's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 6 under for the round.
-
-