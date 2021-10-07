-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
-
-