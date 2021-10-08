-
-
Andrew Landry shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Landry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Landry's tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-