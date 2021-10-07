In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Smalley's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Smalley hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Smalley hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.