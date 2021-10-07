-
Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Svensson had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.
