Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 8 under; Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Nick Taylor, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Adam Scott's his second shot went 134 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Scott hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.