Adam Schenk putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk's approach to 3 feet sets up opening birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk's 140-yard approach to inside 3 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schenk finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Sungjae Im and Talor Gooch; Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Adam Schenk's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 7 under for the round.
