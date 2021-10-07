  • Adam Schenk putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk's 140-yard approach to inside 3 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk's approach to 3 feet sets up opening birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk's 140-yard approach to inside 3 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.