Adam Long putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 80th at 2 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Long's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
