In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hadwin hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadwin's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.