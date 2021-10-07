-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer chips it tight to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Chesson Hadley, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ancer's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ancer's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
