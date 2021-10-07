-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Aaron Wise in the first round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Nick Taylor, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Aaron Wise's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
