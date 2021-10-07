-
-
Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 07, 2021
Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chad Ramey, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Aaron Rai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
Rai hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
-
-