William McGirt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, William McGirt had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, McGirt's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McGirt hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McGirt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 6 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 5 under for the round.