Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris drains a 58-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris makes a 57-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Zalatoris's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Zalatoris at 4 under for the round.
