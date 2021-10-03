-
-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 66th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Whaley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
-
-