Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Tyler Duncan had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Duncan at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.