Trey Mullinax putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax hits 15-foot birdie from fringe at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Henrik Norlander, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under.
Trey Mullinax hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 554-yard par-5 11th. This moved Trey Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
